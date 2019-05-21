Latest
on February 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
50 mins ago
READ: House Judiciary Committee Subpoenas Hope Hicks
58 mins ago
RNC Spent More Than $2 Million On Legal Bills In April Alone
1 hour ago
MS Judge Who Rejected 15-Week Abortion Ban: 8-Week Ban ‘Smacks Of Defiance’
news

Watch Rep. Katie Porter Teach Ben Carson His Own Job

By
May 21, 2019 2:36 pm

In an uncomfortable episode during a meeting of the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) asked Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson a series of specific mortgage-related policy questions that he was utterly unable to answer.

One exchange is emblematic of the entire back and forth:

Porter: Do you know what an REO is?

Carson: [Pause] An Oreo…

Porter: No, not an Oreo. An REO.

Carson: Real estate…

Porer: What’s the “O” stand for?

Toward the end of the conversation, Carson said that he’d be happy for her to work with people at HUD on her questions. She brushed him off, saying she’d already done that in her past job, and that her job now is to ask him questions.

Porter previously oversaw California’s $25 billion national mortgage servicing settlement under then-Attorney General Kamala Harris.

Carson responded with a cheeky tweet after the hearing:

This isn’t the first time Porter used her expertise to leave witnesses at her committee’s hearings tongue-tied. She completely flustered JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon when she grilled him about how his employees are supposed to make ends meet at their current salaries.

The sandwich cookie itself couldn’t resist joining the fray:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: