Latest
on May 8, 2015 in Seaford, New York.
19 mins ago
NYC Police Sergeants Union Says It’s ‘Declaring War’ On Mayor Bill De Blasio
25 mins ago
Biden Insists He’ll Keep On Trucking Even If He Fizzles Out In NH
1 hour ago
READ: Amazon Wants To Depose Trump Over Order To ‘Screw’ It Out Of $10B

Sanders Calls For Partial Recanvass Of Iowa Results, AP Still Won’t Call Race Winner Due To Errors

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speak during the Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre on July 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Pho... Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speak during the Democratic presidential debate at the Fox Theatre on July 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 10, 2020 8:25 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called for a partial recanvass of the Iowa caucus results on Monday after the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) projected on Sunday 2020 candidate former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg the winner of its catastrophic caucuses.

Sanders wrote a letter to IDP chair Troy Price requesting a “limited precinct-level review and recanvass” for 25 precincts and 3 satellite caucuses due to the “mathematical errors and inconsistencies” made while the caucus result data was compiled.

The letter attached a detailed list of the discrepancies the Sanders campaign found in each of the 25 precincts and three satellite caucuses.

The IDP awarded Buttigieg 14 national delegates, giving the former mayor a slight lead over Sanders, who received 12 delegates.

As of Monday morning, the Associated Press has still declined to formally project a victor of the race due to errors in the vote tallying process.

“The Associated Press remains unable to declare a winner because it believes the results may not be fully accurate and are still subject to potential revision,” the AP reporter Alexandra Jaffe wrote.

Buttigieg and Sanders, who won the state’s popular vote, both declared victory in the last week as the IDP’s review dragged on, which showed a razor-thin margin between the two candidates at 26.2% and 26.1% of SDEs, respectively.

The New Hampshire primary race begins on Monday.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: