news 2020 Elections

Sanders Says Coverage Of His Campaign Not Always ‘Fair,’ Successes Get ‘Minimized’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
August 14, 2019 7:44 am
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) walked back his implication that Jeff Bezos has a hand in the editorial direction of the Washington Post Tuesday, though he insisted that coverage of his campaign has not always been “fair.”

“This is not into conspiracy theory,” Sanders said, according to CNN. “We are taking on corporate America. Large corporations own the media in America, by and large, and I think there is a framework, about how the corporate media focuses on politics. That is my concern. It’s not that Jeff Bezos is on the phone every day; he’s not.”

He broadened his criticism to the “corporate domination” of the media, urging reporters to cover campaigns “objectively.”

“I think if you look at the coverage that we’ve got, it has not been as fair as it might be. I think, often, the problems like any campaign has, that we have, get exacerbated, our successes get minimized,” he said.

On Monday, Sanders took a jab at the Post that had decidedly Trumpian undertones.

“I talk about [Amazon’s taxes] all of the time,” Sanders during a New Hampshire campaign stop. “And then I wonder why The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos, who owns Amazon, doesn’t write particularly good articles about me. I don’t know why.”

