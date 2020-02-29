Sanders Crosses Finish Line Far Behind Biden In South Carolina

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) came in distant second to Joe Biden’s in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

At the time of writing, the Associated Press reported that Sanders won 19.33 percent of the vote with 56 percent of precincts reporting. Biden had 49.65 percent.

Going into South Carolina, Sanders was showing strength, having won New Hampshire and Nevada decisively and virtually tying with Pete Buttigieg in Iowa. But he was defeated handily by Biden, who was buoyed by considerable support from black voters.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sanders congratulated Biden and shrugged at his second-place finish, saying “you cannot win ’em all.”

“And now we enter Super Tuesday in Virginia,” he added.