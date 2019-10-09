Sanders Says He’ll Have To ‘Change The Nature’ Of His Campaign After Heart Procedure

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told reporters Tuesday that he will have to “change the nature” of his campaign to make sure he has the “strength” needed to continue his run.

“I think we’re going to change the nature off the campaign a bit — make sure that I have the strength to do what I have to do,” he said.

Sanders says nature of campaign may have to change after undergoing heart surgery pic.twitter.com/ijUKiZ2hEU — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 9, 2019

Sanders underwent a heart procedure last week after suffering blockage in one artery. He had two stents inserted, per his campaign.

He initially went to the hospital after experiencing chest pains.