Sanders Says He’ll Have To ‘Change The Nature’ Of His Campaign After Heart Procedure

By
|
October 9, 2019 9:00 am
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told reporters Tuesday that he will have to “change the nature” of his campaign to make sure he has the “strength” needed to continue his run.

“I think we’re going to change the nature off the campaign a bit — make sure that I have the strength to do what I have to do,” he said.

Sanders underwent a heart procedure last week after suffering blockage in one artery. He had two stents inserted, per his campaign.

He initially went to the hospital after experiencing chest pains.

Author
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
