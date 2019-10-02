Sanders Had Heart Surgery After Experiencing Chest Pains

Latest
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) underwent heart surgery Tuesday night after experiencing pain in his chest. He is cancelling his campaign events “until further notice.”

According to his Senior Adviser Jeff Weaver, Sanders had a blockage in one artery and two stents were surgically inserted.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits,” Weaver said in a statement. “He will be resting up over the next few days.”

Per a doctor’s note he released during the 2016 campaign, Sanders has no history of heart disease.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
