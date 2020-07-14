Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized For ‘Possible Infection’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized and went under a procedure on Tuesday for treatment for a “possible infection,” the Supreme Court announced.

Read the full statement below:

Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. last night after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.