Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized For ‘Possible Infection’

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 02: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in a discussion at Georgetown University Law Center July 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.
By
|
July 14, 2020 5:30 p.m.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized and went under a procedure on Tuesday for treatment for a “possible infection,” the Supreme Court announced.

In a statement, the court’s public information office said she was initially evaluated Monday evening at a Washington D.C. hospital after “after experiencing fever and chills.”

She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August,” the statement continued. “The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

This is the 87-year-old justice’s second hospitalization in recent months. In May, she received a procedure for a gallbladder condition at John Hopkins.

Read the full statement below:

Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. last night after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.

Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter.
