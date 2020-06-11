Latest
50 mins ago
READ: Former DEA, Katherine Harris Spox Nabbed For Fraud While Posing As CIA
58 mins ago
His Campaign Music Video Got Him Arrested. Now He’ll Be The New DA.
3 hours ago
McCarthy Announces Support For A Police Chokehold Ban

Rupert Murdoch Predicts Trump Will ‘Crash And Burn’ In November Election

Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman of News Corp, speaks during a dinner to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea during WWII onboard the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum May 4, 2017 in New... Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman of News Corp, speaks during a dinner to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea during WWII onboard the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum May 4, 2017 in New York, New York. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 11, 2020 4:24 p.m.

News Corp executive chairman Rupert Murdoch is reportedly pessimistic about President Trump’s odds of winning his re-election.

According to a Vanity Fair report on Thursday, citing two sources, Murdoch recently told people that Trump will “crash and burn” in the November election.

“It’s a clear-eyed assessment, just based on just looking at the news,” one person who has spoken with Murdoch regarding the election told Vanity Fair.

News Corp declined when asked by TPM for comment. The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Vanity Fair’s report of the pessimism that Murdoch has over Trump’s re-election comes amid the President’s increasingly fraught relationship with Fox News. The media mogul’s family owns its parent company, Fox Corporation.

On Wednesday, the President railed against his on-again-off-again favorite news network for cutting away from a congressional hearing on police reform.

Last month, Trump slammed Fox News for not doing enough to help his re-election, saying that the network has “garbage littered all over.” He accused some of the network’s hosts and contributors of repeating “the worst of Democrat speaking points.”

Vanity Fair’s report on Thursday also revealed that Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are apparently dating, though neither host has confirmed the relationship.

A Fox News spokesperson shared with TPM a statement from Hannity saying: “I do not discuss my personal life in public.”Earhardt said in a statement to TPM via the Fox spokesperson that she is “focused on raising my daughter and I am not dating anyone.”

“As anyone at FOX News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate,” Earhardt said.

Vanity Fair noted that Hannity and Earhardt’s loyalty to Trump has proven increasingly valuable as Trump fumes over Fox polls showing that he is losing to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Last year, Vanity Fair reported that Hannity revealed to Trump that the Murdochs hate him and that Hannity was “the only one holding Fox together.”

However, it appeared that the President was on a different page earlier this year during a signing ceremony for a trade deal with China. Trump praised Murdoch for being “the greatest” before saying that “the only problem” with the Murdoch family’s  $71.2 billion sale of the Fox film and TV studio to Disney last year was that he “sold it to a group that doesn’t like Trump as much.”

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30