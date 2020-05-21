Trump Gripes That Fox News Isn’t Doing Enough To Get Him Reelected

President Trump jabbed at his on-again-off-again favorite news network for supposedly not helping his reelection effort in a Thursday afternoon tweet.

In his tweet, Trump slammed Fox News for having “garbage littered all over,” accusing some of the network’s hosts and contributors of repeating “the worst of Democrat speaking points.”

….Hahn, Richard Goodstein, Donna Brazile, Niel Cavuto, and many others. They repeat the worst of the Democrat speaking points, and lies. All of the good is totally nullified, and more. Net Result = BAD! CNN & MSDNC are all in for the Do Nothing Democrats! Fox WAS Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

Trump’s latest tirade against the network comes just days after host Neil Cavuto reacted with alarm to the revelation that Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that is unproven to treat the novel coronavirus, as a precaution while speaking to reporters on Monday.

The President’s Thursday afternoon tweet isn’t the first to accuse Fox News of siding with Democrats. Trump railed against the network in a tweet late last month for “being fed Democrat talking points.”

.@FoxNews just doesn’t get what’s happening! They are being fed Democrat talking points, and they play them without hesitation or research. They forgot that Fake News @CNN & MSDNC wouldn’t let @FoxNews participate, even a little bit, in the poor ratings Democrat Debates….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

….fraud @donnabrazile (and others who are even worse). Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020