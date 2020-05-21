Trump Gripes That Fox News Isn’t Doing Enough To Get Him Reelected

Latest
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, on May 21, 2020. - Trump said Thursday that the United States is withdrawing from the Open Skies arms control treaty with... US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, on May 21, 2020. - Trump said Thursday that the United States is withdrawing from the Open Skies arms control treaty with Russia, accusing Moscow of breaking the terms. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
May 21, 2020 4:18 p.m.

President Trump jabbed at his on-again-off-again favorite news network for supposedly not helping his reelection effort in a Thursday afternoon tweet.

In his tweet, Trump slammed Fox News for having “garbage littered all over,” accusing some of the network’s hosts and contributors of repeating “the worst of Democrat speaking points.”

Trump’s latest tirade against the network comes just days after host Neil Cavuto reacted with alarm to the revelation that Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug that is unproven to treat the novel coronavirus, as a precaution while speaking to reporters on Monday.

The President’s Thursday afternoon tweet isn’t the first to accuse Fox News of siding with Democrats. Trump railed against the network in a tweet late last month for “being fed Democrat talking points.”

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
