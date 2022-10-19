Rubio Argues Ballot Drop Boxes Are Dangerous Bomb Targets While Rejecting Gun Control

Latest
U.S. Attorney John Durham, center, outside federal court in New Haven, Conn., after the sentencing of former Gov. John Rowland. Durham will continue as special counsel in the investigation of the origins of the Trump-Russia inquiry, but is being asked to resign as U.S. attorney. (Bob MacDonnell/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Durham Faces Total Loss In Likely Final Prosecution
Don't Forget: Mike Lee Went To The Mat For The Fake Electors
Biden Promises To Sign Bill Restoring Roe In January If Democrats Win More Seats

Sen. Marco Rubio speaks to supporters at a campaign stop on the Keep Florida Free Tour at the Horsepower Ranch in Geneva, Florida on August 24, 2022. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By
|
October 19, 2022 9:53 a.m.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) served a spankin’ new spin on the GOP’s fake election fraud narrative about the horrors of mail-in voting on Tuesday night.

During his debate with Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), Rubio claimed that there was “danger involved” with ballot drop boxes.

“Imagine if someone decides, ‘Oh there’s a drop box. I’m just gonna put some explosives in it and blow it up and burn all of those ballots,'” he said. “And now those votes don’t count at all.”

It would indeed require some imagination to picture that particular scenario since it’s not a thing that happens.

Rubio’s grave warning of drop box bombings stood in stark contrast to his opposition to gun restrictions – including one he himself had supported after the 2018 Parkland high school shooting – that he expressed that same night during the debate.

The debate moderator asked Rubio about his declaration in 2018 that he “absolutely” believed 18-year-olds shouldn’t be able to buy rifles and that he would “support a law that takes that right away.”

Cut to the Florida Republican’s response to the moderator on Tuesday night: “That doesn’t work.”

“I think the solution of this problem is to identify these people that are acting this way and stop them before they act,” he said.

Rubio argued that the “fundamental issue” was “why are these kids, why are these people going out there and massacring these people?”

(The GOP senator voted against a bipartisan gun violence bill several months ago that will provide states with funding for mental health resources and for enforcing “red flag” laws that aim to prevent dangerous individuals from accessing guns).

Demings accused Rubio of making promises to the families of the Parkland shooting victims that he “had no intentions to keep.”

“How long will you watch people being gunned down in first grade, fourth grade, high school, college, church, synagogue, a grocery store, a movie theater, a mall and a night club and do nothing?” the Democrat asked in a fiery moment during the contentious debate.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
