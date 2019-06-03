Moore Warns Of … Voter Fraud In AL: GOP Establishment Wants To Steal Your Votes!

Last week was rough for Roy Moore.

He lost President Trump’s support before he even announced whether he needed it, got dissed by his former Democratic opponent and suffered the wrath of a Donald Trump Jr. tweet.

But the former judge and accused child molester is chalking the whole fallout up to a simple phenomenon — voter fraud.

During an interview with a conservative radio host, the “Jeff Poor Show,” Moore said he was “surprised” by the warnings from the “Washington establishment” against his election bid. He launched into a convoluted diatribe about how establishment Republicans are afraid he’ll win because he won’t join their “club” in the Senate.

“They’ve gotta come up with some reason to dissuade me so that their chosen candidate can get elected, who that may be, but it’s not me,” he said.

“Everybody has a right to run for the United States Senate,” he continued. “I will say this, the Washington establishment has more control over what happens in Alabama than people realize, just like the last election showed. That election was so fought by establishment Republicans and of course the Democrats which naturally would. … I think people should know that there’s an attempt to steal their vote.”

Last week both the President and Trump Jr. tweeted warnings about a possible Moore Senate bid. Republicans are concerned a Moore run would result in Sen. Doug Jones’ (D-AL) reelection. Moore says he has not yet made a final decision about running, but plans to make an announcement this month.

Listen to the interview below: