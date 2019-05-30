Jones Rubs Dirt In Moore’s Trump Breakup Wound With Rom-Com Joke

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) couldn’t resist poking fun at his ex-opponent after President Trump urged former Judge Roy Moore to not risk the fate of the Republican Party in Alabama by running for Senate again.

In a tweet, Jones mockingly apologized to “Roy,” by referencing the title of a romantic comedy.

“Sorry Roy, guess they’re just not that into you anymore,” he said.

It has been so amusing watching all the handwringing by establishment Republicans who were all in for Roy Moore with his cowboy suit & little gun in 2017. Sorry Roy, guess they’re just not that into you anymore. Roy Moore hits back at Trump in defiant interview via @POLITICO pic.twitter.com/4xDBARtLHx — Doug Jones (@DougJones) May 30, 2019

On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted warning of the “devastating” consequences if Moore opted to run for reelection, stating flatly that the former judge accused of molesting teens during the last election “cannot win.”

Moore has remained defiant since the denunciation from the President, a former supporter, telling Politico Wednesday evening that Trump “doesn’t control who votes” in Alabama.