Latest
UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 07: Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, attends a rally with Angel Families on the East Front of the Capitol, to highlight crimes committed by illegal immigrants in the U.S., on September 7, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
53 mins ago
Steve King: Treating All Cultures As ‘Equal’ Devalues Contributions Of Founding Fathers
1 hour ago
Report: Feds Subpoena Mar-a-Lago For Info On Massage Parlor Mogul
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 14: Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., is interviewed by CQ Roll Call in his Dirksen Building office, January 14, 2015. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
Former Sen. Thad Cochran Dies At 81
news

Jones Rubs Dirt In Moore’s Trump Breakup Wound With Rom-Com Joke

Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America
By
May 30, 2019 12:24 pm

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) couldn’t resist poking fun at his ex-opponent after President Trump urged former Judge Roy Moore to not risk the fate of the Republican Party in Alabama by running for Senate again.

In a tweet, Jones mockingly apologized to “Roy,” by referencing the title of a romantic comedy.

“Sorry Roy, guess they’re just not that into you anymore,” he said.

On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted warning of the “devastating” consequences if Moore opted to run for reelection, stating flatly that the former judge accused of molesting teens during the last election “cannot win.”

Moore has remained defiant since the denunciation from the President, a former supporter, telling Politico Wednesday evening that Trump “doesn’t control who votes” in Alabama.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: