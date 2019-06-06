Lawyer Who Defended Moore Dating Teens On TV Arrested On Drug Charges

The lawyer who went on cable TV to defend Roy Moore against allegations that he sexually assaulted teen girls when he was in his 30s was arrested on drug charges Wednesday night, AL.com reported.

Trenton Roger Garmon was arrested by the Gadsden, Alabama, police and charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to jail records. His bond was listed at $3,000.

Garmon worked for Moore during his Senate bid in 2017 as allegations surfaced that Moore sexually pursued teens when he was in his 30s and sexually assaulted at least one 16-year-old girl. Garmon notably went on MSNBC to defend Moore “dating” teenagers, making the befuddling argument that arranged marriages with younger girls exist in other parts of the world.

He was also brutally shut down by CNN’s Don Lemon.

Roy Moore's lawyer Trenton Garmon appears to be a pretty weird dude. pic.twitter.com/UcUCUNlMJ0 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 11, 2017

“Hey Don Lemon squeezy, keep it easy,” Garmon, for some reason, told Lemon during the interview in November 2017.

“It’s just Lemon,” an unamused Don Lemon responded. “My mom didn’t name me — hold on — my mom didn’t name me Don Lemon keep it easy squeezy. It’s just Don Lemon. Go on.”

“I got you, man,” Garmon said.

Garmon also got himself into hot water in the same month when he awkwardly tried to defend Moore by saying cultural norms around the age of consent vary around the world. In doing so, he referred to MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi’s diverse background, drawing immediate rebuttals from Velshi’s co-host Stephanie Ruhle. Velshi hails from Canada, and was born in Kenya.

Moore has thrown the Republican Party into pandemonium in recent weeks over his waffling on whether he’ll attempt to challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) for Senate again in 2020. President Trump attempted to water down Moore’s hype with a tweet discouraging the former judge from running.

But Moore appears undeterred. He hasn’t officially announced his decision and intends to do so this month, but he has made it clear in interviews that he views this as an attack from the “Washington establishment.”