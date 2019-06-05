Latest
Doug Jones Is Getting A Kick Out Of The GOP’s Roy Moore Drama

By
June 5, 2019 2:45 pm

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) on Wednesday washed his hands of Republicans’ anguish over the possibility of another Roy Moore Senate bid.

During an interview with CNN, Jones laughed at the drama surrounding Moore’s potential bid, calling the whole situation “amusing.”

“Everybody is running around like they got their hair on fire with the possibility of Roy Moore getting back in the race. We’ll just see how it goes, that’s their politics, not mine,” he said. “I am following the lead, I’m being an independent voice for Alabama, doing the things that are important, going right back to those kitchen table issues. I will let those guys fight it out, see what happens and see who lands and we will go from there.”

Despite warnings against a bid from President Trump, Moore remains defiant that he won’t be controlled by what he refers to as the “Washington establishment.”

Moore plans to officially announce his plans sometime this month.

