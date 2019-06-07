Roy Moore Tries To Distance Himself From Lawyer Busted For Pot: ‘I Will Pray For Him’

Roy Moore, who has not yet announced whether he intends to anger the entire Republican Party by running for Senate in Alabama again, is distancing himself from his former lawyer, who was just arrested on drug charges.

Moore claimed in a tweet that he has not been represented by Trenton Roger Garmon for “quite some time” and offered to “pray for him.”

More Fake News.

“Mr. Garmon has not represented me or our family for quite some time. As a friend I will pray for him through his personal difficulties.” https://t.co/rRk74xwTQf — Judge Roy Moore (@RealJudgeMoore) June 6, 2019

Garmon was a vocal supporter of Moore’s first Senate bid in 2017, often appearing on cable news — describing himself as Moore’s attorney — to defend Moore against allegations that he sexually assault teen girls when he was in his 30s.

Among Garmon’s more colorful quotes were when he told CNN host Don Lemon: “Hey Don Lemon squeezy, keep it easy.”

Moore’s ex-lawyer was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.