Roy Moore Lawyers Claim Questions About Polygraph Are ‘Publicity Stunt’

Lawyers for 2020 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore are arguing new claims that Moore “likely failed” a polygraph test about whether he sexually assaulted a teenager are just a “publicity stunt” on behalf of the accuser.

Lawyers for Leigh Corfman, who has claimed that Moore sexually assaulted and made sexual advances toward her when she was 14 and he was 32, suggested in a court filing last week that the results of Moore’s not-publicly-released lie detector test were likely an “exaggeration,” if not “simply false.”

Corfman’s team sought to expand the boundaries of Moore’s unfinished deposition, arguing that there were several problems with Moore’s test, including the fact that it was given by a man who voted for him for Senate in 2017.

Moore’s lawyers shot back last week, suggesting that the new filing in the defamation suit against Moore — which Corfman filed in January 2018 — was just a “publicity stunt.” Moore’s lawyer argued that the fact that AL.com reported on the development the day it was filed proved the filing was a “sideshow.”

“This irrelevant polygraph sideshow is a publicity stunt by the plaintiff to seek to undermine Judge Moore’s credibility through the expedient of hiring a competing expert to discredit the examiner’s findings of innocence,” Moore’s attorney Melissa Isaak said in the court document. “Sure enough, the very day Corfman filed her polygraph motion a story appeared on Al.com echoing her attack on the credibility of the polygraph exam replete with a statement from her attorney. Mission accomplished!”

“This lawsuit is devolving into the theatre of the absurd with plaintiff’s counsel in the vanguard,” she continued. “The recent motion about Judge Moore’s 2017 polygraph exam is posturing at its finest lacking all probative value.”

Multiple women accused Moore of sexually pursuing or molesting them when they were teens and Moore was in his 30s during his last bid for Alabama Senate. Despite strong opposition from his the Republican Party — including from President Trump, Moore announced his 2020 bid for Senate last month.

Read the new filing from Moore’s team below:

