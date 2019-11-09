Ronny Jackson, Trump’s Old VA Nominee Who Went Down In Flames, May Run For Office

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: Veterans Affairs Secretary Nominee Dr. Ronny Jackson departs the U.S. Capitol April 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. Jackson faces a tough confirmation fight after being plagued by allegations o... WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: Veterans Affairs Secretary Nominee Dr. Ronny Jackson departs the U.S. Capitol April 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. Jackson faces a tough confirmation fight after being plagued by allegations of inappropriate behavior. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images) MORE LESS
November 9, 2019 11:45 a.m.
Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s onetime VA nominee who was sunk amid allegations of workplace drunkenness and overprescription, is considering a run for Texas Congress.

According to Roll Call, he’s considering a run in Texas’ 13th district, a safe Republican seat, after the incumbent retired.

Jackson, who won Trump’s adoration after he gave a dubiously glowing public report of the President’s health when he was his chief physician, still works at the White House.

Jackson also served as a physician to Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM
