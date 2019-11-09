Ronny Jackson, Trump’s Old VA Nominee Who Went Down In Flames, May Run For Office

Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump’s onetime VA nominee who was sunk amid allegations of workplace drunkenness and overprescription, is considering a run for Texas Congress.

According to Roll Call, he’s considering a run in Texas’ 13th district, a safe Republican seat, after the incumbent retired.

Jackson, who won Trump’s adoration after he gave a dubiously glowing public report of the President’s health when he was his chief physician, still works at the White House.

Jackson also served as a physician to Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.