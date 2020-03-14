Latest
3 hours ago
WH Continues Confusion Over Google’s Role In COVID-19 Testing Website
5 hours ago
Trump Will Add U.K., Ireland To European Travel Suspension
6 hours ago
Trump Says He’s Been Tested For COVID-19

GOP Chair Tested For COVID-19 After Experiencing Flu-Like Symptoms

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 28: Ronna McDaniel, Chair of the Republican National Committee speaks during a session at CPAC 2019 on February 28, 2019 in National Harbor, Md. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington P... NATIONAL HARBOR, MD - FEBRUARY 28: Ronna McDaniel, Chair of the Republican National Committee speaks during a session at CPAC 2019 on February 28, 2019 in National Harbor, Md. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 14, 2020 6:05 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The chairwoman of the Republican Party was tested for COVID-19 Friday night after experience flu-like symptoms, a party spokesperson said.

GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel went to her local hospital after “experiencing a fever and flu like symptoms,” Michael Ahrens, the GOP’s communications director, said in a statement.

When tests for the seasonal flu and strep throat came back negative, McDaniel’s doctor determined a COVID-19 test was necessary.

“As she awaits the results, out of an abundance of caution, we are contacting everyone the Chairwoman remembers coming into contact with in recent days,” Ahrens’ statement read. “Upon the advice of doctors, she and her family are self-quarantining at their home.”

President Donald Trump also said Saturday that he’d been tested for COVID-19 Friday night. Trump has come into contact with multiple people who’ve either subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 or otherwise have self-quarantined as a precaution.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: