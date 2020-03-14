GOP Chair Tested For COVID-19 After Experiencing Flu-Like Symptoms

The chairwoman of the Republican Party was tested for COVID-19 Friday night after experience flu-like symptoms, a party spokesperson said.

GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel went to her local hospital after “experiencing a fever and flu like symptoms,” Michael Ahrens, the GOP’s communications director, said in a statement.

When tests for the seasonal flu and strep throat came back negative, McDaniel’s doctor determined a COVID-19 test was necessary.

“As she awaits the results, out of an abundance of caution, we are contacting everyone the Chairwoman remembers coming into contact with in recent days,” Ahrens’ statement read. “Upon the advice of doctors, she and her family are self-quarantining at their home.”

President Donald Trump also said Saturday that he’d been tested for COVID-19 Friday night. Trump has come into contact with multiple people who’ve either subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 or otherwise have self-quarantined as a precaution.