Romney Says It’s ‘Increasingly Important’ For Senate To Hear From Bolton

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who is among a handful of Republicans who could cast a deciding vote to hear witnesses in the impeachment trial, said Monday that it’s “increasingly important” for the Senate to hear from John Bolton.



Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Romney said that he would “make a final decision on witnesses” after hearing from the prosecution and the defense.

“It’s increasingly apparent it would be important to hear from John Bolton,” Romney said. “I, of course, will make a final decision on witnesses after we have heard from not only the prosecution but also the defense.”

Romney added that Bolton has a “relevant testimony” and that he won’t be the only Republican who thinks Bolton should testify.

“But I think at this stage it’s pretty fair to say that John Bolton has a relevant testimony,” Romney said. “I think it’s increasingly likely that other Republicans will join those of us who think we should hear from John Bolton.”

Romney’s remarks come on the heels of the New York Times’ report of an unpublished manuscript by Bolton saying that Trump wanted to freeze Ukraine military aide until the Ukrainian government helped dig up false allegations against the Bidens.

On the first day of the Senate impeachment trial last Tuesday, Senate Republicans voted down a series of amendments that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats put forth to subpoena documents and witnesses such as Bolton and other Trump administration officials.

Earlier this month, Bolton announced that he will testify in the Senate impeachment trial if he’s subpoenaed.

Although his book isn’t scheduled to be released until March, Bolton’s potential testimony has taken center stage in the midst of the Senate impeachment trial as reports about his book broke.

On Monday morning, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) — who is also among the group of Republicans who could cast a deciding vote on witnesses — said in a statement that “reports about John Bolton’s book strengthen the case for witnesses.”

My statement on Bolton developments. pic.twitter.com/3M59J7suts — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) January 27, 2020

