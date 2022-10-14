‘Let’s Fight’: Stone Had A Full Meltdown After Not Getting Second Pardon Over Jan. 6

Roger Stone, one of ex-President Donald Trump’s top cronies, responded … poorly to news that he wouldn’t be getting a second presidential pardon for his role in the events of Jan. 6, new documentary footage shows.

The Daily Beast obtained previously unseen footage from Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen’s documentary, “A Storm Foretold,” that showed a decidedly stormy Stone ranting and raving about the pardon during a call with an unidentified person on inauguration day on January 20, 2021.

Stone directed much of his fury at Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and the facilitator for pardons.

“Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70,” the Trump ally fumed. “He’s coming to Miami. We will eject him from Miami very quickly; he will be leaving very quickly. Very quickly.”

“He has 100 security guards,” Stone continued. “I will have 5,000 security guards. You want to fight? Let’s fight. Fuck you.”

The Daily Beast reported that Guldbrandsen is unsure at whom Stone aimed that last comment.

However, the Danish documentarian confirmed that Stone’s next fiery remark was about Ivanka Trump, the ex-president’s eldest daughter: “Fuck you and your abortionist bitch daughter.”

Guldbrandsen told the Daily Beast that the House Jan. 6 Committee had obtained that clip in its subpoena to him for documentary footage but ultimately decided not to present it during the panel’s hearings (though the committee did show other footage from the documentary).

Stone, who’d already gotten a pardon from Trump for lying to Congress in its Russia investigation, had been angling for a second one in the aftermath of the violent Capitol insurrection that they and the rest of MAGA World had incited by trying to overturn the 2020 election results.