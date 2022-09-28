Latest
2 hours ago
Justice Department Takes Jabs At Trump For FBI Claims, Unsavory Business Practices
2 hours ago
Right-Wing Groups Want To Make Tina Peters a Big Lie Poster Child
20 hours ago
McConnell Backs Bipartisan Bill To Prevent Next Jan. 6

Stone Sought Second Pardon From Trump Over Jan. 6, Documentary Reveals

Roger Stone arrives for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By
|
September 28, 2022 10:31 a.m.

Top MAGA operative Roger Stone, having already been pardoned by ex-President Donald Trump for lying to Congress in its Russia probe, tried to come back for more soon after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, according to documentary film footage obtained by the New York Times.

Footage from “A Storm Foretold,” a documentary by Danish filmmakers who followed Stone for three years, reportedly showed the operative texting David Schoen, one of Trump’s defense lawyers in his second impeachment trial, about potentially getting a pardon in the aftermath of the attack.

Predicting that there would soon be “mass prosecutions,” Stone reportedly asked Schoen if he would “plug” Stone’s petition for a pardon when the lawyer next saw Trump.

“At this point I’d be happy if he pardoned me and [ex-NYC police commissioner Bernard] Kerik again,” Stone reportedly wrote. “He’s already pardoned both of us so he would take no heat for it whatsoever.”

Schoen seemed to be open to the idea, reportedly telling Stone, “If he can be the only president impeached twice maybe you should be the only person pardoned twice.”

Though Trump ultimately did become the first president to be impeached twice after the House launched impeachment proceedings against him for inciting the insurrection, neither Stone nor Kerik (who was a key player in Trump’s efforts to steal the 2020 election) received a second pardon.

In a statement to the New York Times on Tuesday, Stone acknowledged having a discussion with Schoen about a potential pardon.

“I had predicted that they would criminalize constitutional political activity,” Stone said.

CNN, which also obtained footage of the documentary, reported earlier on Tuesday that Stone was recorded declaring “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence” the day before the 2020 election.

The filmmakers turned over the footage to the House Jan. 6 Committee after receiving a subpoena from the panel.

Christoffer Guldbrandsen, one of the filmmakers, told the New York Times that the committee’s request focused on Stone’s relationship with the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, two far-right extremist groups who were involved in the Jan. 6 attack.

Stone has not been charged in connection with Jan. 6.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: