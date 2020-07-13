RNC Spokesperson Deletes Bizarre Tweet Attacking Biden Family Photo

Latest
July 13, 2020 4:43 p.m.

The Republican National Committee’s “rapid response” director on Monday deleted a bizarre attack against Joe Biden that featured a picture of the former vice president and one of his children.

The GOP official, Steve Guest, captioned the photo — in which a younger Biden wears a Washington “Redskins” hat — with the text, “Hey Joe Biden, are you still a Redskins fan?” (The Washington football team announced Monday that, after years of criticism, they would pick a new name.)

Guest, responding rapidly to criticism of his tweet, dug himself deeper in the mud with another.

“To the libs in my mentions, odds are this is a photo of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s crack smoking son who was administratively discharged from the Navy for testing positive for cocaine and who has abused his dad’s elected position to get rich off the Chinese Communist Party,” he wrote.

Both tweets are now gone. Guest didn’t respond to TPM’s emails asking how he confirmed the identity of the Biden child in the photo.

But the family moment was an odd choice for an attack: Just last month, Biden posted the photo and others on his Facebook page under a note about Father’s Day.

My dad instilled a lot in me, but perhaps most important is the belief that there’s no higher calling than to be a good…

Posted by Joe Biden on Sunday, June 21, 2020

Biden has notably faced significant tragedy in his family life: His son Beau died in 2015, at age 46, of brain cancer. And Biden’s first wife and daughter were killed in a car accident in 1972, just weeks after he won the Senate seat he’d go on to hold for decades.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
