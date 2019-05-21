RNC Spent More Than $2 Million On Legal Bills In April Alone

The Republican National Committee spent $2.2 million dollars on legal bills in April, according to a Tuesday Wall Street Journal report.

Citing Federal Election Commission records, the Journal found that the RNC’s been spending big on law firms.

Thanks to the party’s assistance with legal fees incurred by special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, the RNC has paid lawyers $7.9 million over the past two years and a half years. Now compare that figure to the RNC’s legal tab of $1.8 million from January 2013 through April 2015.

The RNC, President Donald Trump’s campaign, and the White House’s legal defense fund has paid out about $17 million overall to law firms over the duration of Trump’s presidency, according to the Journal.