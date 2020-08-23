Latest
RNC Chair Rips Biden For ‘Elite’ View On COVID Restrictions Ahead Of Mass RNC Gathering

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, is interviewed during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Md., on February 23, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
August 23, 2020 11:56 a.m.

Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel on Sunday ripped Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden while insisting that the 300-something people gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina for the GOP’s convention this week are protected from COVID-19.

When pressed on how people in Charlotte for the RNC will be protected from COVID-19 given the mass gathering that will take place — appearing to refer to the 336 delegates gathering in person and will nominate President Trump — McDaniel was quick to throw Biden under the bus.

.”I think it’s really important to understand that the Democrats and Joe Biden just said we’re going to shut this country down again,” McDaniel said, referring to remarks by the Democratic presidential nominee in an interview with ABC News that will air Sunday night.

In a video preview of his ABC News interview, Biden said he is willing to “shut down” the country if elected president to slow the spread of COVID-19 and “would listen to scientists” to make that decision.

McDaniel argued that Biden has “a really elite view of America right now” before going on to say that everybody coming to Charlotte for the RNC has been tested for the coronavirus.

“We are doing the things that are allowing people to live their lives, have a convention and do it in a healthy and safe way, which most Americans are doing going back to work because they’re going to the grocery store, as they’re going to hospitals,” McDaniel said. “This is a realistic way of opening up our country and doing it in a healthy and safe way.”

McDaniel then went back to railing against Democrats over Biden’s views that he’s willing to “shut down” the country to contain the coronavirus.

“Well, that’s easy for Hollywood celebrities and privileged politicians, but that’s not good for average Americans,” McDaniel said.

Watch McDaniel’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York.
