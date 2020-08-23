What We Know So Far About The Unconventional 2020 RNC

Republicans are set to hold their own part digital, part in-person convention Aug. 24-27 as the party officially nominates President Trump as its presidential candidate.

Unlike the 2016 RNC that hosted more than 2,400 delegates, this year 336 delegates will gather in person in Charlotte, North Carolina to conduct the roll call vote and formally nominate Trump.

The planning process for this year’s RNC has proved tumultuous as the GOP’s original plans to hold it in full capacity in Charlotte were floundered after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) refused to do so due to coronavirus restrictions. The RNC then changed its primary location to Jacksonville, Florida, but was abruptly canceled in late July by Trump amid surging COVID-19 cases in the state.

The 2020 RNC will focus on the theme of “Honoring the Great American Story” and will feature everyday Americans who support the President’s re-election, Trump campaign officials told the Associated Press. RNC events will be live streamed each day, with the main programming scheduled between 8:30pm and 11pm ET nightly.

Trump will speak every night

Although plans for the RNC have yet to be fully formalized, Trump will speak every night in the 10 p.m. hour, according to the New York Times, ahead of his acceptance speech that is expected to be held at the White House South Lawn on the final night.

It’s largely a Trump family affair According to the Associated Press, Donald Trump Jr. will speak on the opening night of the RNC on Monday, which is themed “the Land of Promise.” On Tuesday, first lady Melania Trump will deliver the marquee address from the White House Rose Garden. Trump’s adult children Eric and Tiffany are expected to speak that night as well, which may also include Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Two producers of ‘The Apprentice’ are involved The New York Times reported that Sadoux Kim, a longtime deputy to the “Apprentice” creator Mark Burnett and once served as a Miss Universe judge when Trump owned the pageant, is a lead consultant on the 2020 RNC’s production. The Times also notes that Chuck LaBella, a former NBC entertainment executive who helped produce “The Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump,” is also involved in the RNC’s production.

Featured speakers and themes of the night Below is the tentative schedule that the AP outlined, citing Trump officials. Monday, August 24, “Land of Promise”

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott

Former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley

Presidential son Donald Trump, Jr.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Tanya Weinreis, a Montana coffee shop owner who received federal loans to pay her employees during the coronavirus

Andrew Pollack, a parent whose daughter was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida

Tuesday, August 25, “Land of Opportunity”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Trump children Eric and Tiffany Trump

Nicholas Sandmann, who sued news networks that accused him of harassing a Native American protester at the Lincoln Memorial in January 2019

First lady Melania Trump will deliver the marquee address of the night from a newly renovated White House Rose Garden

Wednesday, August 26, “Land of Heroes”

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway

former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY)

Presidential daughter-in-law Lara Trump

Clarence Henderson, a civil rights figure from the 1960s

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the keynote from Baltimore’s Fort McHenry, which inspired “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 1814

Thursday, August 27, 2020, “Land of Greatness”

Alice Johnson, the criminal justice advocate whose sentence on drug crimes was commuted by Trump after celebrity Kim Kardashian pushed for it

Carl and Marsha Mueller, the parents of human rights activist Kayla Mueller, who died while being held by the Islamic State group in Syria

Evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham

Rudy Giuliani

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ)

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White

Ivanka Trump will introduce her father during the final night of the RNC, ahead of President Trump’s acceptance speech from an “elaborate stage” in front of the Executive Mansion.