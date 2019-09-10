Latest
UNITED STATES - MARCH 14: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing in Rayburn Building discuss preparations for the 2020 Census and citizenship questions on Thursday March 14, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
15 mins ago
Report: Wilbur Ross Threatened To Fire NOAA Employees After Birmingham Statement
38 mins ago
Republican Texas Lawmaker Mulling Primary Challenge To Senator Cornyn
on July 30, 2015 in Ayr, Scotland.
1 hour ago
Trump Org Has Deal With Airport That Sends Flight Crews To His Scotland Golf Club

Republicans Continue To Equivocate On Guns Until Trump Makes Up His Mind

TPM Illustration/Getty Images
By
|
September 10, 2019 8:35 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Taking their cue from Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Republicans are refusing to move on guns until President Donald Trump decides what he’d sign.

According to Politico, top Republican congressional leaders are hoping to corner Trump during a meeting Tuesday to suss out what, if anything, he feels like doing on the issue.

Meanwhile, one of the most strident gun control envoys from the Democratic side of the aisle, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), is losing faith.

“I’m less optimistic than I was a couple weeks ago,” Murphy told Politico. “I haven’t walked away from the table, the White House hasn’t. … We put some creative ideas on the table, they put some creative ideas on the table, but we’re not there.”

Trump tends to be open to gun control measures in the immediate wake of a mass shooting, but to cool to the prospect under pressure from the NRA and his gun-happy base.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: