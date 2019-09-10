Republicans Continue To Equivocate On Guns Until Trump Makes Up His Mind

Taking their cue from Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Republicans are refusing to move on guns until President Donald Trump decides what he’d sign.

According to Politico, top Republican congressional leaders are hoping to corner Trump during a meeting Tuesday to suss out what, if anything, he feels like doing on the issue.

Meanwhile, one of the most strident gun control envoys from the Democratic side of the aisle, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), is losing faith.

“I’m less optimistic than I was a couple weeks ago,” Murphy told Politico. “I haven’t walked away from the table, the White House hasn’t. … We put some creative ideas on the table, they put some creative ideas on the table, but we’re not there.”

Trump tends to be open to gun control measures in the immediate wake of a mass shooting, but to cool to the prospect under pressure from the NRA and his gun-happy base.