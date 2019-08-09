Latest
2020 Elections

Republicans Are Really, Really Worried About The Suburbs

DES MOINES, IA - OCTOBER 08: Stickers are made available to voters who cast a ballot in the midterm elections at the Polk County Election Office on October 8, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa. Today was the first day of early voting in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images North America
By
August 9, 2019 7:26 am
After a 2018 House loss primarily at the hands of suburban women, Republicans are intensely worried that the trend is continuing in areas of red states that used to be safe holds.

According to the Washington Post, President Donald Trump is deeply underwater with suburban women, who chafe against things like his racist attacks and lack of leadership after mass shootings.

The suburban shift played out in 2018 when Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA), a mom-turned-gun control activist after her son was murdered, won a seat previously held by Newt Gingrich.

And the trend seems to be migrating towards Texas, a huge alarm bell for Republicans. Already, three GOP representatives have announced their retirements, coming from seats in the Lone Star State that Democrats fought for and came close to in 2018, and have a fighting chance at this time around.

