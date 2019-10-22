Latest
30 mins ago
WH Insists Trump Didn’t Mean Lynching When He Called Impeachment A Lynching
1 hour ago
Which Of Giuliani’s Indicted Buddies Was The Brains Of The Operation?
2 hours ago
Appeals Court Rejects Roger Stone Bid To Loosen The Gag Order In His Case

Republicans Are Divided Over Trump’s Invoking Of ‘Lynching’ In Twitter Tirade

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 19: Sen. Lindsey Graham questions U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director L. Francis Cissna during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing June 19, 2018 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony on recent immigration issues relating to border security and the EB-5 Investor Visa Program. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) questions U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director L. Francis Cissna during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on June 19, 2018. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
October 22, 2019 11:59 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

After President Donald Trump compared the House impeachment inquiry to a “lynching” on Tuesday morning, Republicans are split over Trump invoking the country’s painful history of violence against black people as part of his whining about the inquiry.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, ever the Trump loyalist (well, for the most part), reliably backed the President’s language.

“When it’s about Trump, who cares about the process, as long as you get him?” Graham said. “So yeah, this is a lynching in every sense.”

On the other hand, Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD), the second highest-ranking Republican in the chamber, denounced Trump’s comparison.

“That’s not appropriate in any context,” the Republican leader said, per the Hill. “It’s just inappropriate.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) also pushed back on the President’s comment.

“It’s not the language I would use,” he said before repeating the GOP talking point that House Democrats weren’t allowing due process in the impeachment proceedings.

“I don’t agree with that language,” McCarthy responded when a reporter pressed him on Trump’s tweet. “It’s pretty simple.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Graham’s South Carolina colleague and the only black GOP senator, gave a measured response.

“The impeachment process is the closest thing of a political death row trial, so I get his absolute rejection of the process,” Scott told reporters. “I wouldn’t use the word ‘lynching.'”

(After several hours of backlash over his racist language, Trump tweeted praise to Scott apparently apropos of nothing.)

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) criticized Trump via Twitter.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: