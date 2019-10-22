Republicans Are Divided Over Trump’s Invoking Of ‘Lynching’ In Twitter Tirade

After President Donald Trump compared the House impeachment inquiry to a “lynching” on Tuesday morning, Republicans are split over Trump invoking the country’s painful history of violence against black people as part of his whining about the inquiry.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, ever the Trump loyalist (well, for the most part), reliably backed the President’s language.

“When it’s about Trump, who cares about the process, as long as you get him?” Graham said. “So yeah, this is a lynching in every sense.”

On the other hand, Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-SD), the second highest-ranking Republican in the chamber, denounced Trump’s comparison.

“That’s not appropriate in any context,” the Republican leader said, per the Hill. “It’s just inappropriate.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) also pushed back on the President’s comment.

“It’s not the language I would use,” he said before repeating the GOP talking point that House Democrats weren’t allowing due process in the impeachment proceedings.

“I don’t agree with that language,” McCarthy responded when a reporter pressed him on Trump’s tweet. “It’s pretty simple.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Graham’s South Carolina colleague and the only black GOP senator, gave a measured response.

“The impeachment process is the closest thing of a political death row trial, so I get his absolute rejection of the process,” Scott told reporters. “I wouldn’t use the word ‘lynching.'”

(After several hours of backlash over his racist language, Trump tweeted praise to Scott apparently apropos of nothing.)

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) criticized Trump via Twitter.