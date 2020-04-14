Republicans Dismiss Trump’s Claim Of ‘Total’ Authority To Reopen The Economy

Latest
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 11: Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., arrives for the Senate Policy luncheons in the Capitol on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
April 14, 2020 1:32 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Shortly after President Trump asserted during a White House coronavirus task force briefing that his “authority is total” when it comes to reopening the economy, several prominent Republicans pushed back on the President’s baseless claim.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) took to CNBC Tuesday morning to assert that governors will “make decisions about when certain activities are allowed.”

“Obviously, it’ll be tough for a governor to do that if the federal government and its experts at the CDC are advising against it,” Rubio said. “But just understand, the people who ordered these shutdowns, it was done at the state level. And that is the appropriate place where I think some of these orders will begin to be modified.”

Rubio then said that “obviously” the guidance from the White House will be “very influential.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) who recently recovered from COVID-19 after becoming the first senator to contract the novel coronavirus, appeared to advocate for state rights in a Tuesday tweet that didn’t directly mention Trump.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) cited the 10th Amendment to the Constitution in a tweet posted within minutes of Trump making his claim on Monday night.

