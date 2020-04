President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are scheduled to hold a briefing at 5 p.m. ET. Trump will likely discuss his retweet of a post declaring it was “time to #FireFauci” on last night, which the White House dismissed as “media chatter” in a statement hours before the briefing. The briefing also comes hours after Fox News first reported that Trump has formed a second task force focused on reopening the economy.

Follow along with the TPM staff below: