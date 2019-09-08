Republicans Criticize Trump’s Planned Meeting With The Taliban Scheduled Days Before 9/11

Several Republicans over the weekend criticized President Donald Trump’s plans for a secret now-cancelled meeting with the Taliban at Camp David, which was supposed to be held several days before the anniversary of 9/11.

“Camp David is where America’s leaders met to plan our response after al Qaeda, supported by the Taliban, killed 3000 Americans on 9/11,” House Republican leader Liz Cheney (R-WY) tweeted on Sunday. “No member of the Taliban should set foot there. Ever.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a member of the Air Force who also sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, forcefully condemned the meeting several hours after Trump made the announcement on Saturday.

“Never should leaders of a terrorist organization that hasn’t renounced 9/11 and continues in evil be allowed in our great country,” Kinzinger tweeted. “NEVER. Full stop.”

After Trump abruptly announced that the meeting had been called off in response to the Taliban’s deadly bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was tasked with explaining on Sunday why the meeting was scheduled to be held at Camp David on the same week as the 18th anniversary of 9/11.

Pompeo told “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan that the Trump administration was “very thoughtful” when deciding the logistics of the meeting.

“We thought about this a long time and ultimately the President made the decision that this was the right place,” he said. “We know the history of Camp David. That’s where peace has been negotiated many, many times and sadly you often have to deal with some pretty bad characters to get peace.”

