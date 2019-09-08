Trump Cancels His Secret Meeting With The Taliban

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he was cancelled a secret meeting the Taliban.

“Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday,” Trump tweeted.

According to the President, the terrorist organization was scheduled to arrive on Saturday night.

Trump said he “immediate cancelled the meeting” when the Taliban claimed responsibility for a bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed 12 people, including a U.S. soldier.

“If they cannot agree to a ceasefire during these very important peace talks, and would even kill 12 innocent people, then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway,” Trump tweeted.