Flying The ‘Coup’: Trump Campaign Manager Hops On The Bandwagon

There’s been a lot of talk of a “coup” lately in light of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. At least among Republicans defending President Donald Trump after his now-infamous July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was an effort to manufacture bogus allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The President’s re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale became the latest Trumpworld figure to jump on the “coup” bandwagon in a Wednesday tweet. Parscale’s tweet comes a day after White House Counsel Pat Cipollone issued a scathing letter to House Democrats defying Congress’ impeachment inquiry and seeking to delegitimize the entire effort.

This isn't the fourth impeachment attempt in American History by Democrats. It is the first COUP attempt in American History by Democrats! You can call what you want, but Democrats are trying to coup the most popular Republican president in history. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 9, 2019

Many on the right have seized on the “coup” talking point since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced a formal impeachment inquiry against him last month.

According to a Washington Post report Wednesday, at least 15 Fox News hosts and guests — some of whom have been known to be Trump’s biggest cable news cheerleaders — have called the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry a “coup.”

The Post also noted that Trump, who re-upped a quote from a Fox News guest who argued that impeachment would “cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal” in the days following Pelosi’s announcement, eventually adopted the “coup” rhetoric himself.

As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

In fact, Trump’s “coup” tweet piggybacked on his trade adviser Peter Navarro, who called the impeachment inquiry as an “attempted coup d’état” during a Fox Business appearance just hours before.

Additionally, the Post found that Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany and Trump campaign advisory board member Jenna Ellis Rives used the term “coup” during recent appearances on Fox News.