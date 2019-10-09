Flying The ‘Coup’: Trump Campaign Manager Hops On The Bandwagon

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 04: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One and traveling to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center October 04, 2019 in Washington, DC. According to the White House, Trump will be visiting injured military service members. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
October 9, 2019 1:29 pm
There’s been a lot of talk of a “coup” lately in light of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. At least among Republicans defending President Donald Trump after his now-infamous July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was an effort to manufacture bogus allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The President’s re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale became the latest Trumpworld figure to jump on the “coup” bandwagon in a Wednesday tweet. Parscale’s tweet comes a day after White House Counsel Pat Cipollone issued a scathing letter to House Democrats defying Congress’ impeachment inquiry and seeking to delegitimize the entire effort.

Many on the right have seized on the “coup” talking point since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced a formal impeachment inquiry against him last month.

According to a Washington Post report Wednesday, at least 15 Fox News hosts and guests — some of whom have been known to be Trump’s biggest cable news cheerleaders — have called the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry a “coup.”

The Post also noted that Trump, who re-upped a quote from a Fox News guest who argued that impeachment would “cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal” in the days following Pelosi’s announcement, eventually adopted the “coup” rhetoric himself.

In fact, Trump’s “coup” tweet piggybacked on his trade adviser Peter Navarro, who called the impeachment inquiry as an “attempted coup d’état” during a Fox Business appearance just hours before.

Additionally, the Post found that Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany and Trump campaign advisory board member Jenna Ellis Rives used the term “coup” during recent appearances on Fox News.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
