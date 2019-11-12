Latest
23 mins ago
Jimmy Carter Recovering After Surgery To Relieve Pressure On Brain
35 mins ago
Haley: ‘Never A Good Practice To Ask A Foreign Country To Investigate An American’
44 mins ago
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings To Join Crowded Race For Late Husband’s Seat

Republicans Compile Anti-Impeachment Talking Points Ahead Of Public Hearings

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, speaks with fellow Republican members of the House on October 08, 2019. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
By
|
November 12, 2019 10:52 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

On Tuesday, Republicans on the House Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs committees sent out a list of talking points arguing against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“To appropriately understand the events in question–and most importantly, assess the President’s state of mind during his interaction with President Zelensky–context is necessary,” the memo, first obtained by CNN, reads.

Public hearings in the impeachment investigation begin this week, starting with acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent on Wednesday.

Read the memo below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: