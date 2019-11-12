Republicans Compile Anti-Impeachment Talking Points Ahead Of Public Hearings

On Tuesday, Republicans on the House Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs committees sent out a list of talking points arguing against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“To appropriately understand the events in question–and most importantly, assess the President’s state of mind during his interaction with President Zelensky–context is necessary,” the memo, first obtained by CNN, reads.

Public hearings in the impeachment investigation begin this week, starting with acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent on Wednesday.

Read the memo below: