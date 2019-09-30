Latest
GOP Senators Ask DOJ If They’re Probing Link Between Ukraine And Clinton

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) listens to Democratic senators speak during a committee meeting on September 28, 2018. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
September 30, 2019 3:55 pm
Of course.

Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI), who oversee the Senate Finance Committee and Homeland Security Committee respectively, sent Attorney General Bill Barr a letter on Monday asking whether the department is investigating the right wing conspiracy theory that Ukraine and the Hillary Clinton campaign colluded to undermine then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign in the 2016 elections.

“Such allegations of corruption deserve due scrutiny, and the American
people have a right to know when foreign forces attempt to undermine our democratic processes,” they wrote.

The letter from Grassley and Johnson follows the revelation from last week that Trump asked the Ukrainian President to look into baseless allegations that Democrats worked with Ukrainian officials to hurt Paul Manafort and therefore Trump’s campaign.

The DNC and the Clinton campaign denied working with the Ukrainian government in pursuit of damaging intel on their opponent.

Grassley first pushed the Justice Department to look into the matter in July 2017 amid increased scrutiny over the Trump campaign and Russia’s election interference.

Now Grassley has renewed his efforts with Johnson after a whistleblower complaint revealed last week Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine.

Read the letter below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
