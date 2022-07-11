GOPer Cites Successful Drug Bust At Border As Proof Biden Allows Drugs To Enter US

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) was positively outraged on Sunday to hear about recent drug busts at the southern border, which is, as she claimed, somehow hard evidence that President Joe Biden’s administration is encouraging biological warfare on the U.S.

“This is a terrorist chemical attack on our country and the Biden Admin is encouraging it by keeping our border open,” Miller wrote in her retweet of a report of Customs and Border Protection busting a fentanyl smuggling operation at the port of entry in Nogales, Arizona.

“This is what an America Last agenda looks like,” the Arizona Republican continued. “Biden is letting drugs flow into our country to kill our people.”

It’s not super clear how a drug bust in which more than 10,000 fentanyl pills were seized at the border (as reported by Michael Humphries, the CBP’s area port director of the Port of Nogales) proves that the President is unleashing a flood of drugs into the country.

It’s also not the first time Miller’s described drug smuggling at the border as some kind of 9/11 redux.

“I would say that we’re under a terrorist chemical attack,” she told conservative news outlet Just The News last month.

Miller’s bizarre rant on Sunday came about two weeks after she applauded the Supreme Court’s dismantling of Roe v. Wade as a “historic victory for white life” during ex-President Donald Trump’s rally in her state.