GOP Rep Draws Backlash After Praising Overturn Of Roe As ‘Victory Of White Life’

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) has come under fire after she thanked former President Trump for appointing conservative judges who overturned Roe v. Wade, a ruling that she praised as a “historic victory for white life” during a Trump rally in Illinois on Saturday night.

“President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Miller said in her speech, with Trump standing behind her.

Miller clapped her hands shortly after the remark, which was met with applause and cheers from Trump supporters in the crowd.

Miller: President Trump… I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday pic.twitter.com/RqxmbT8jx5 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 26, 2022

Miller’s remarks swiftly drew backlash on social media. Miller’s spokesman Isaiah Wartman told the Associated Press that her incendiary remark was a “mix-up of words,” claiming that she intended to say the ruling to end abortion rights was a victory for a “right to life.”

“You can clearly see in the video … she’s looking at her papers and looking at her speech,” Wartman told the AP.

Miller has not publicly addressed the uproar over her remark. Shortly after her appearance at the Trump rally on Saturday night, Miller tweeted that she defends the “right to life.”

I will always defend the RIGHT TO LIFE! pic.twitter.com/BUh5vnk5Vs — Mary Miller (@Miller_Congress) June 26, 2022

Miller’s appearance at Trump’s rally comes days before the Illinois primary election on Tuesday. Last January, Trump announced his endorsement of Miller against sitting Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL). Miller was left without a seat after the state’s redistricting process, and is now running for the state’s newly drawn 15th Congressional District.

This isn’t the first time Miller has come under scrutiny after issuing comments that nodded to white supremacy.

Days after she entered office in January last year, Miller was met with backlash after she cited Adolf Hitler in a speech to a conservative women’s group.

“Each generation has the responsibility to teach and train the next generation. You know, if we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, whoever has the youth has the future,” Miller said.

Miller issued a statement apologizing for “any words my words caused.” Miller said she regretted her comment referencing “one of the most evil dictators in history,” but characterized the backlash she received as a result of others “intentionally trying to twist my words.”