Latest
6 hours ago
GOP Guvs Brush Off Overturn Of Roe By Refusing To Engage With Its Dire Consequences
9 hours ago
Warren: Voters Must Elect Dems In Midterms Who Would Nix Filibuster To Codify Roe
13 hours ago
GOP Candidate Drops Out After Alleged Assault On Dem Rival At Abortion Rights Rally

GOP Rep Draws Backlash After Praising Overturn Of Roe As ‘Victory Of White Life’

MENDON, IL - JUNE 25: U.S. Representative Mary Miller (R-IL) gives remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. Trump... MENDON, IL - JUNE 25: U.S. Representative Mary Miller (R-IL) gives remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. Trump will be stumping for Rep. Mary Miller in an Illinois congressional primary and it will be Trump's first rally since the United States Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on Friday. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 26, 2022 12:07 p.m.

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) has come under fire after she thanked former President Trump for appointing conservative judges who overturned Roe v. Wade, a ruling that she praised as a “historic victory for white life” during a Trump rally in Illinois on Saturday night.

“President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Miller said in her speech, with Trump standing behind her.

Miller clapped her hands shortly after the remark, which was met with applause and cheers from Trump supporters in the crowd.

Miller’s remarks swiftly drew backlash on social media. Miller’s spokesman Isaiah Wartman told the Associated Press that her incendiary remark was a “mix-up of words,” claiming that she intended to say the ruling to end abortion rights was a victory for a “right to life.”

“You can clearly see in the video … she’s looking at her papers and looking at her speech,” Wartman told the AP.

Miller has not publicly addressed the uproar over her remark. Shortly after her appearance at the Trump rally on Saturday night, Miller tweeted that she defends the “right to life.”

Miller’s appearance at Trump’s rally comes days before the Illinois primary election on Tuesday. Last January, Trump announced his endorsement of Miller against sitting Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL). Miller was left without a seat after the state’s redistricting process, and is now running for the state’s newly drawn 15th Congressional District.

This isn’t the first time Miller has come under scrutiny after issuing comments that nodded to white supremacy.

Days after she entered office in January last year, Miller was met with backlash after she cited Adolf Hitler in a speech to a conservative women’s group.

“Each generation has the responsibility to teach and train the next generation. You know, if we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, whoever has the youth has the future,” Miller said.

Miller issued a statement apologizing for “any words my words caused.” Miller said she regretted her comment referencing “one of the most evil dictators in history,” but characterized the backlash she received as a result of others “intentionally trying to twist my words.”

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: