Republican Jewish Coalition Blasts Gosar Over Staffer’s Ties To White Supremacist: Fuentes Has ‘No Place’ In Congress

The Republican Jewish Coalition slammed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) following a TPM report that detailed substantial evidence tying Gosar’s digital director, Wade Searle, to Neo-Nazi leader Nick Fuentes.

“Unfortunately, this seems to be part of a pattern for Congressman Paul Gosar,” the Republican Jewish Coalition said in a statement shared with The Independent. “Nick Fuentes is a vile antisemite who trafficks in nauseating Jew hatred … Fuentes’ brand of bilious rhetoric has absolutely no place in the Republican Party or in the halls of Congress.”

The coalition’s staunch criticism comes as Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), co-chair of the Latino-Jewish Congressional Caucus, called for an investigation into Searle and the Fuentes connections surfaced in TPM’s reporting.

“This reporting is very disturbing, especially in light of the Congressman’s past social media activity. Speaker McCarthy must investigate these reports, and if accurate, pursue further action,” Wasserman Schultz told TPM on Tuesday. “No Member, regardless of party, should employ anyone who spreads dangerous, hateful Neo-Nazi and white-supremacist propaganda. If these allegations are true, this individual should be terminated.”

Outside groups have also joined calls for action in response to TPM reporting that found extensive evidence that suggested Searle and an intern in Gosar’s office, Landen Petersen, can be linked to an interconnected network of social media pages that espoused extremist rhetoric about Jewish people and people of color.

Kyle Herrig, executive director for the watchdog group the Congressional Integrity Project, has called on House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer to remove Gosar from his committee seat and demand that Gosar fire Searle.

“The American people deserve better than to have white supremacists running around the halls of Congress as members and staffers,” Herrig said in a statement.

“Comer continues to claim he is trying to conduct credible and serious investigations with the House Oversight Committee, but his tacit acceptance of white supremacists completely contradicts his claims,” he added. “If James Comer had a single ounce of integrity or credibility in his body, he would demand Rep. Gosar fire his staffer and remove Gosar from his committee.”

TPM asked Gosar about the evidence linking his staff to the far right as he walked off the House floor following a vote on Tuesday.

“You have to contact my communications,” Gosar said.

After being reminded that TPM reached out to him and his press team multiple times, he declined to answer questions.

“No comment,” Gosar said.