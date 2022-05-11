Top GOP Guvs To Rally For Kemp Despite Trump’s Quest For Revenge

Though ex-President Donald Trump’s on a warpath to get Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) kicked out of office, leaders of the GOP governors coalition aren’t particularly interested in helping him take down one of their own.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R), who co-chair the Republican Governors Association (RGA), are planning to rally for Kemp in Georgia ahead of the state’s primary on May 24, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who co-chairs the RGA’s fundraising arm, is also expected to do the same before Kemp faces off against Trump’s recruit, former senator David Perdue.

Ducey is scheduled to join Kemp on the campaign trail in Atlanta on Saturday.

The GOP governors’ latest plan to boost Kemp, one of Trump’s number one targets in his crusade to take down Republicans who failed to help him steal the 2020 election, is yet another sign that Trump is largely alone in his bid for revenge in the Georgia gubernatorial race.

It doesn’t help that Kemp has been steamrolling Perdue in both the polls and fundraising, and it really doesn’t help that Perdue himself reportedly didn’t even want to run for governor despite Trump’s lobbying until the ex-president wore him down after four golfing excursions.

And even then, Perdue’s own friends and advisers reportedly urged him not to challenge Kemp and kept pushing him to change his mind until the day he launched his campaign.