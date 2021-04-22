GOP Group That Pushed Pre-Insurrection Rally Hires Operative Behind ‘Stop The Steal’ Robocalls

A political operative who was behind robocalls urging Trump supporters to march to the Capitol on the day of the joint session of Congress ratifying Joe Biden’s electoral victory was hired on Thursday by the Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) — a prominent GOP group that has come under fire for promoting the rally that occurred shortly before the deadly Capitol insurrection.

The board of RAGA voted to appoint Peter Bisbee as its new executive director, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution on Thursday. Bisbee previously served as the head of RAGA’s policy arm, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, which financed robocalls urging its backers to “stop the steal” at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Bisbee’s promotion within RAGA comes almost a week after Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R) resigned from his position as chair of RAGA. In his resignation letter dated April 16 and obtained by AJC, Carr cited a “significant difference of opinion” among the organization’s leadership, with the “fundamental” difference beginning after Jan. 6 and the “opposite views” about the “significance” of the events of that day.

Carr also noted that the “resistance by some” to the decision of the group’s executive director, Adam Piper, to resign in the aftermath of the controversy that ensued over RAGA’s connection to the Capitol insurrection served as another reason behind his decision.

According to AJC, Carr’s spokeswoman repeatedly maintained that he had no knowledge or involvement in the robocalls promoting the pre-insurrection rally. Carr also condemned the violence by the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol after the then-President urged his supporters during the rally to “fight like hell” to overturn the election results. Carr joined other attorneys general who excoriated the violence by saying that “such actions will not be allowed to go unchecked.”

Carr’s resignation from RAGA comes amid considering a challenge against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), who is up for a full six-year term during next year’s midterm elections.