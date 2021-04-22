Georgia AG Steps Down From GOP Group That Promoted Pre-Insurrection Rally

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R) resigned from his position as chair of the Republican Attorneys General Association, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported Thursday, as the organization has faced scrutiny for promoting the Jan. 6 rally that led to the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

Carr, in an April 16 resignation letter obtained by AJC, cited a “significant difference of opinion” among the organization’s leadership, with the “fundamental” difference beginning after Jan. 6 and the “opposite views” about the “significance” of the events of that day. He also referenced “resistance by some” to the decision of the group’s executive director Adam Piper to resign in the fallout from the controversy over RAGA’s connection to the riot.

The day before the Jan. 6 mob, RAGA’s fundraising arm, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, sent robocalls urging recipients to “march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal.”

In the aftermath of the violent ransacking on the Capitol, the Republican attorneys general belonging to the umbrella group distanced themself from the robocalls hyping the march. Piper, who also headed up the defense fund, has claimed that “No Republican AG authorized the staff’s decision to amplify a colleague speaking at the rally.”