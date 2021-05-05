Reports: DNC Compiling 2024 Oppo Research On ‘MyPillow Guy’ Mike Lindell

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has reportedly been gathering opposition research into potential 2024 GOP challengers against President Joe Biden-including one of the most clownish figures in ex-President Donald Trump’s orbit.

According to Politico and the Hill, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, famously known as “the MyPillow Guy” and infamously known as a top ally in Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election, is one of the more than 20 potential Republican candidates in the 2024 presidential election that the DNC’s research team has begun digging into.

Others reportedly include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

The targets of the DNC’s research, which reportedly began weeks after Biden’s inauguration, signal the Democratic Party’s post-Trump recognition that unconventional or controversial figures ought to be taken seriously as potential threats in presidential races.

Politico reports that DNC officials expect to face a large cluster of Republican opponents if Trump declines to launch a reelection bid in the next election. The officials also believe that social media has lowered the bar for running for office.

Lindell is currently battling a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems after the pillow tycoon repeatedly peddled baseless conspiracy theories accusing Dominion of meddling with the 2020 election vote count to rig the results against Trump.

MyPillow launched a surreal lawsuit against Dominion in retaliation last month claiming that the tech firm was “a governmental actor” that “suppressed public debate about the election which deprived MyPillow of its rights.”