MyPillow Targets Dominion With Otherworldly Legal Claim

2020 election truther Mike Lindell’s firm MyPillow launched a bizarre lawsuit on Monday against Dominion Voting Systems, accusing the election software firm of taking part in a coercive and byzantine plot to defame the bedding company.

The suit portrays Dominion as the puppeteer behind a vast conspiracy that uses “lawfare” to “tear at the fabric of our constitutional order.”

It’s a lawsuit that likens Dominion to Senator Joe McCarthy and his witch-hunt against Communist in the 1950s. The voting machine company has launched legal battles against those who spread the myth that it somehow juiced vote counts for Joe Biden across the country in the 2020 election.

Lindell, along with attorney Sidney Powell, spent much of the presidential transition claiming that Dominion took part in an international necro-marxist conspiracy instigated by late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez to flip the results of the 2020 election to Biden.

Dominion sued MyPillow and Lindell in February for defamation over the claims.

MyPillow, in Monday’s countersuit, wants $1.6 billion in damages from Dominion.

The new suit also manages to up the zany level of the whole episode, if that were at all possible.

It characterizes Dominion’s legal claims as those of a “Third World county,” and accuses it of running a national campaign to hunt down and “cancel” its critics.

“MyPillow employees live in fear. Their lives have been threatened.

They have been canceled and shut down. They have been compelled to self-censor,” reads one dramatic portion of the suit, filed in federal court in Minnesota.”In

addition, MyPillow has lost numerous major customers who ended their long-term

relationships to sell MyPillow’s product line due to Dominion’s highly publicized attacks.”

In a separate livestream that Lindell said would last 48 hours, the pillow pitchman announced the lawsuit while also appearing with Michael Flynn, Steve Bannon, and Ted Nugent.

Lindell used the broadcast to hype a social network that he is building called “Frank,” telling viewers that it was meant to go live at 9 a.m. Monday morning, and it would have, if not for a “massive attack” that thwarted it.” Lindell added that it was “probably hacked by the Dems.”

But the new lawsuit takes pains to allege that MyPillow and Lindell are lone truth-tellers facing a terrifying and powerful array of forces hell-bent on covering up the Truth of the 2020 election.

The pillow company claims that Dominion, because it engages in contracts with government bodies, “is a governmental actor” and should be treated as such.

“In its capacity as — and using its authority as — a governmental actor,

Dominion allowed manipulation or changing of votes in the 2020 election, as well as

suppressed public debate about the election which deprived MyPillow of its rights,” the suit reads.

MyPillow, whose CEO was photographed outside the White House during Trump’s last days in office with a piece of paper saying “martial law if necessary” on it, argued that Dominion is engaging in a scheme that would “cripple our system’s ability to ferret out and stop electoral manipulation, as well as cut a wide hole in the First Amendment” should it succeed.

The Dominion lawsuits largely argue that those who falsely accused it of tampering with ballots in the 2020 election defamed it in doing so.

In the fever swamp of Lindell and his bedding firm, that’s yet another example of creeping authoritarianism.

“Yet Dominion, an agent of the government, has intentionally and wrongfully inflicted great harm upon MyPillow and its employees,” the company argued.