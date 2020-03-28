Report: White House Officials Are Warning Trump Against Social Distancing Deadlines

Latest
President Donald Trump is seen before the start of a Fox News virtual town hall meeting from the Rose Garden of the White House on March 24, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
March 28, 2020 5:53 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Donald Trump’s been campaigning for an end to social distancing measures against the COVID-19 pandemic by Easter, and several of his aides are reportedly trying to tell him that setting such a deadline is a bad idea.

According to NBC News, the advisers have been urging Trump to stop making definitive statements about the coronavirus, which continues to spread throughout the country and has yet to be contained.

So far they have been unable to dissuade Trump, who fears the sinking economy that has resulted from the outbreak is jeopardizing his chances of reelection this year.

Therefore, Trump has kept telling the media that he wants to encourage people to be back at work by the time Easter rolls around on April 12.

Health experts say the timeline is unrealistic, and several state officials have also pushed back against Trump’s plan, including Republican ones.

“We’re not going to be up and running by Easter, no,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) said during a press conference on Friday.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
