Latest
2 hours ago
‘Three Busiest Days We’ve Ever Had’: New Yorkers Are Swamping 911 With COVID-19 Calls
President Donald Trump yells to reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
2 hours ago
Trump Yells For Companies To Produce Ventilators While Dithering On Specifics
2 hours ago
House Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill

GOP Governor Shoots Down Trump’s Plan To End Social Distancing By Easter: ‘Yeah, No’

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) at the formal governor's office at the State House in Boston, Massachusetts on April 15, 2015. (Photo by John Blanding/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
By
|
March 27, 2020 3:57 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Getting all of America to ignore the COVID-19 pandemic and stop self-quarantining by Easter? Keep dreaming, says Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R).

On Friday, the Republican governor threw cold water on President Donald Trump’s hopes of having Americans back at work by Easter (which falls on April 12) despite the fact that coronavirus outbreak has shown no sign of stopping.

As Baker was holding a presser on the coronavirus in Boston, a reporter brought up how Trump has been lobbying for the end of social distancing measures by that deadline.

“Do you see any hope of that in Massachusetts?” the journalist asked.

The Republican governor had a fairly blunt response.

“The information we’re getting from public health experts and from health care providers here in Massachusetts is that…yeah, no,” Baker said, shaking his head. “We’re not going to be up and running by Easter, no.”

Watch the governor below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: