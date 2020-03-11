Report: Trump Admin Likely Postponing Tax Filing Deadline Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly leaning toward pushing back the April 15 tax filing deadline this year as part of its response to the spread of COVID-19.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday night that the measure would be aimed at helping individual citizens and businesses handle the chaos caused by the coronavirus.

No final decision has reportedly been made. An unnamed source told the Journal that the Treasury Department has not yet determined how long the extension will be and to whom it will be granted.

The Treasury did not respond to request for comment.