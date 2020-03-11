Latest
Report: Trump Admin Likely Postponing Tax Filing Deadline Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks about the COVID-19 (coronavirus) alongside Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House on March 9, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
March 11, 2020 10:51 a.m.
President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly leaning toward pushing back the April 15 tax filing deadline this year as part of its response to the spread of COVID-19.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday night that the measure would be aimed at helping individual citizens and businesses handle the chaos caused by the coronavirus.

No final decision has reportedly been made. An unnamed source told the Journal that the Treasury Department has not yet determined how long the extension will be and to whom it will be granted.

The Treasury did not respond to request for comment.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
