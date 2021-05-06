Latest
Report: McCarthy Worried About Having To Testify On Trump Call In Front Of Potential 1/6 Commission

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters after Republican members of the House of Representatives met to elect their new leadership on Capitol Hill on November 14, 2018. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP... House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters after Republican members of the House of Representatives met to elect their new leadership on Capitol Hill on November 14, 2018. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
May 6, 2021 7:50 a.m.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is reportedly worried about at least one thing in particular if Congress successfully put together a bipartisan commission to study the Capitol insurrection on January 6: Being forced to share under oath his allegedly explosive communications with then-President Donald Trump on that day.

CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel reported on Wednesday that McCarthy is, in her words, “very concerned” that the commission would call on him to testify on his call with Trump in which the GOP leader pleaded the President to call off the mob of his supporters.

“[McCarthy] does not want to do that,” Gangel said.

The House Republican leader, who’s been hard at work trying to get into Trump’s good graces in the aftermath of the insurrection, refuses to discuss the details of that call, especially when asked to confirm Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler’s (R-WA) claim that Trump had told him “well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election then you are.”

“My conversations with the President are my conversations with the President,” McCarthy told Fox News last week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) efforts to put together a bipartisan commission on the Capitol siege have stalled as Republicans, including McCarthy, insist on expanding the scope of the study to include the George Floyd protests of last summer.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
