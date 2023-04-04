Latest
Read: The Trump Indictment

By
|
April 4, 2023 4:03 p.m.
The indictment itself is dry and minimalistic; the accompanying statement of facts has some new detail and captures the sordid nature of Trump himself and the entire scheme to protect him from negative stories about his sex life during the 2016 campaign. Read them both here.

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
