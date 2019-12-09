READ: Barr Undermines His Own DOJ IG’s Report On Trump-Russia FBI Probe

Attorney General Bill Barr released a statement on Monday that undermined the Department of Justice Inspector General’s report that the FBI had sufficient evidence to probe the Trump campaign vis-a-vis Russian election interference.

“The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken,” Barr said in a written statement. “It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory.”

However, Horowitz’s report found that the probe was legitimate and that political bias did not sway lead FBI investigators in the case.

Read Barr’s statement below: