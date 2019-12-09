READ: DOJ IG Finds There Was Sufficient Evidence To Launch Russia Probe

The Justice Department Inspector General’s office released its widely anticipated report on the origins of the Russia probe Monday. The report found, in part, that the opening of the investigation into members of President Trump 2016 campaign was proper and any political bias on behalf of FBI employees did not influence the launch of the investigation.

The report also finds, however, that there were “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the application to surveil former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, a finding that was surfaced in the media in recent days. At least one low-level FBI lawyer was pushed out of the bureau after it was found that the lawyer might have altered a document related to the court’s approval of the surveillance request. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz also found there were some information omitted from the FBI’s application to renew its surveillance of Page.

Read the full, 400-plus page report below: